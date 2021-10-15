Showcase Reaches Market Cap of $403,243.09 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Showcase has a market cap of $403,243.09 and $99,582.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 70.8% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00069448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00110133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.87 or 0.99736229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.63 or 0.06194681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

