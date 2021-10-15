-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.58). Merus reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRUS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,467. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

