SmartKey (SKEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.00 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00204557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00092248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

