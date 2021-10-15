Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.01). eHealth reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 10,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. eHealth has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

