Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UniCredit (UCG)

UniCredit (BIT: UCG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.40 ($15.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/6/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/5/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €14.45 ($17.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.40 ($15.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/21/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.55 ($15.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/16/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.40 ($15.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/1/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.55 ($15.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

UniCredit S.p.A. has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

