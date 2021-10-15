Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend by 67.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531. The company has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $198.54 and a 12 month high of $363.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

