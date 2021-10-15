Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,327. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $518,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

