Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 76.8% in September

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $574,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Kinion sold 15,000 shares of Marin Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,217 shares of company stock worth $399,722. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marin Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRIN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.05. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $27.26.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.