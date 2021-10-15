Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.20.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 139.8% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $7,349,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 329.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
