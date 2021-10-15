Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) PT at $55.08

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $57.67. 32,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

