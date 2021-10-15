$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 272.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 194,514 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 22,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,791. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

