Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $10.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEYUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 17,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,367. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

