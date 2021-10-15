Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Drops By 50.0%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SEPJF stock traded up $7.42 on Friday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 776. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. Spectris has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEPJF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

