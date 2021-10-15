Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 68,177 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68,177 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $96,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

NYSE V traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.24. 186,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,994. The company has a market cap of $448.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.58 and a 200 day moving average of $230.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.