Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.41. The stock had a trading volume of 467,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,297. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.57. The firm has a market cap of $494.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

