$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

