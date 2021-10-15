$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.67. 69,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,455. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

