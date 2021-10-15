PlayDapp Reaches One Day Volume of $30.89 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $198.50 million and $30.89 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00204557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00092248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.