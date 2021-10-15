Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,243 in the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

