3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DDDX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 205,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. 3DX Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
About 3DX Industries
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.