3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DDDX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 205,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. 3DX Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

