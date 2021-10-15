AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.24. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

ABBV traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $109.22. 91,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,559,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,252,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 495,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

