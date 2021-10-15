Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Target Price at $43.50

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$35.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

