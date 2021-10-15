Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CUYTY remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

