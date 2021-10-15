Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $2.91 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00004745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and $190,188.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,889,311 coins and its circulating supply is 10,859,811 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

