mStable USD Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.68 million and $13,172.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,365.83 or 0.99933933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00054648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00046517 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.01 or 0.00581383 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.