ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Short Interest Up 191.8% in September

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 191.8% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESPIQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. ESP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get ESP Resources alerts:

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ESP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.