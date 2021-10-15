ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Short Interest Up 191.8% in September

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 191.8% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ESPIQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. ESP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
ESP Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ESP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.