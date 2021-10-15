Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Drops By 45.9%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CNPOF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 171,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,133. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

