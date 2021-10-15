Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Drops By 45.9%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CNPOF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 171,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,133. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.