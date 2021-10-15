Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Increases By 183.3%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOM stock remained flat at $$16.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

