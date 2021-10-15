Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of JMM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 3,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
