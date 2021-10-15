Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of JMM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 3,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMM. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.3% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,861,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,805 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

