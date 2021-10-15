Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.99. 132,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,243. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

