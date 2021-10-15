Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.99. 132,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,243. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
