Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $196,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $78.20 on Friday, reaching $3,378.06. The company had a trading volume of 237,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,051. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,350.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,371.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.