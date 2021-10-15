Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Seabridge Gold posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,786.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 12.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 50.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 43.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

