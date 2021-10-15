Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. 59,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

