Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147,978 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,199,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,728 shares of company stock valued at $459,355,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,830.52. 40,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,808.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,572.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

