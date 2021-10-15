United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.