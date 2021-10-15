United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $28.72 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,593,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $792,492,000 after acquiring an additional 418,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 796,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

FIS traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.78. 57,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,797. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.33 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

