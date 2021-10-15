Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 77.1% in September

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 73,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.