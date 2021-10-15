China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBUMY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $82.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.