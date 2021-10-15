Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.70.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.37. 255,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,049,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

