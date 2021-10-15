Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FURCF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $$51.68 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

