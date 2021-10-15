Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $144,300.00

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004115 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $144,300.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,378.25 or 1.00016463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00054772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $357.86 or 0.00583133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

