908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 4.8%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.04. Approximately 2,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MASS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $883.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $484,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,451. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 523,809 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 949.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

