Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SZKMY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.56. 1,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.07.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

