Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) traded up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81. 377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 292,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.26.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Project Angel Parent LLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

