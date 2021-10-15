China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,672,300 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the September 15th total of 26,658,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,836.2 days.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

