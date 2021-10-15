Short Interest in Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Drops By 63.6%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STCB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 2,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,506. Starco Brands has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

