SSP Group’s (SSPPF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$3.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

