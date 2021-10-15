Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 776. Spectris has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

