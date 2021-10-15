Unifty Market Capitalization Hits $23.32 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Unifty has a total market cap of $23.32 million and $762,169.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $19.79 or 0.00032230 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00111641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.69 or 1.00216556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.38 or 0.06254210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

