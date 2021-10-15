Basic-Fit’s (BSFFF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Shares of BSFFF stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.